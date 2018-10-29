Supreme Court Grants Maharashtra Police More Time to Complete Probe in Bhima-Koregaon Case

The Supreme Court on Monday put a stay on the Bombay High Court order declining Maharashtra Police further time to file chargesheet in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case.The Maharashtra government on Thursday moved the apex court challenging the Bombay High Court order by which the extension of time granted to state police to conclude probe in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case was set aside.The Pune Police arrested Gadling, Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen, Dalit activist Sudhir Dhawale, activist Mahesh Raut and Kerala native Rona Wilson in June for their alleged links with Maoists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).The arrests had followed raids at their residences and offices in connection with the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31 last year, which, the police had claimed, had led to violence at Bhima-Koregaon the next day.The police had also alleged that the conclave had the support of Maoists.