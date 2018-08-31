English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Stays Constructions in All States and UTs Till They Frame Solid Waste Management Policy
Apart from putting brakes on all kinds of construction, the top court slapped a penalty of Rs 3 lakh each on the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, and Chandigarh for not framing the policy and not complying with the orders of the bench.
File image of the Supreme Court building. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: All states and union territories, including BJP-ruled Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, cannot have any construction activity until they frame a solid waste management policy.
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed construction activities in these states, Chandigarh, and in all other states where the governments have failed to frame policy on solid waste management.
"In case the States have the interest of the people in mind and cleanliness and sanitation, they should frame a policy in terms of the Solid Waste Management Rules so that the States remain clean. The attitude of the States/Union Territories in not yet framing a Policy even after two years is pathetic, to say the least," said a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur.
The Court thus ordered: "Further constructions in the States/Union Territories are stayed until the Policy is framed."
Apart from putting brakes on all kinds of construction, the top court slapped a penalty of Rs 3 lakh each on states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, and Chandigarh for not framing the policy and not complying with the orders of the bench.
A cost of Rs 5 lakh was imposed on Andhra Pradesh for not being represented through a lawyer in the case.
The bench said that fine will be deposited with the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee within two weeks for utilization of juvenile justice issues.
"It is unfortunate that some States and Union Territories have not yet framed any Policy under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016...if they want the people to live in dirt, filth and garbage, what can be done then," lamented the Court, fixing October 9 as the next date of hearing in the matter.
The issue of waste management had cropped up when the court was dealing with a tragic incident of 2015 in which it had taken cognisance of the death of a seven-year-old boy due to dengue in Delhi.
The victim was allegedly denied treatment by five private hospitals here and his distraught parents had subsequently committed suicide.
The apex court had then taken suo motu cognisance of the episode and had been nudging the states to frame a solid waste management policy ever since. The last order was in July but many states and UTs still failed to come up with a policy.
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed construction activities in these states, Chandigarh, and in all other states where the governments have failed to frame policy on solid waste management.
"In case the States have the interest of the people in mind and cleanliness and sanitation, they should frame a policy in terms of the Solid Waste Management Rules so that the States remain clean. The attitude of the States/Union Territories in not yet framing a Policy even after two years is pathetic, to say the least," said a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur.
The Court thus ordered: "Further constructions in the States/Union Territories are stayed until the Policy is framed."
Apart from putting brakes on all kinds of construction, the top court slapped a penalty of Rs 3 lakh each on states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, and Chandigarh for not framing the policy and not complying with the orders of the bench.
A cost of Rs 5 lakh was imposed on Andhra Pradesh for not being represented through a lawyer in the case.
The bench said that fine will be deposited with the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee within two weeks for utilization of juvenile justice issues.
"It is unfortunate that some States and Union Territories have not yet framed any Policy under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016...if they want the people to live in dirt, filth and garbage, what can be done then," lamented the Court, fixing October 9 as the next date of hearing in the matter.
The issue of waste management had cropped up when the court was dealing with a tragic incident of 2015 in which it had taken cognisance of the death of a seven-year-old boy due to dengue in Delhi.
The victim was allegedly denied treatment by five private hospitals here and his distraught parents had subsequently committed suicide.
The apex court had then taken suo motu cognisance of the episode and had been nudging the states to frame a solid waste management policy ever since. The last order was in July but many states and UTs still failed to come up with a policy.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Movie Review: Liquor Gets the Better of Everyone in this Film
- Swara Bhaskar on Masturbation Scene: Believed in The Role and Did It
- Hyundai to Launch Santro Hatchback (AH2) in India on October 23 - Report
- Naseeruddin Shah on FTII Chairman Anupam Kher: I Don’t Think He’s Been There More Than Twice
- Asiad Loss is Big Setback, Road to Olympics is Lot Tougher Now, Says Harendra
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...