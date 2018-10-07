English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Stays Order That Banned Poultry Transportation in Uttarakhand Above 25°C and Below 15°
It also stayed another directive by the Uttarakhand High Court, which asked the Central government to consider framing exclusive rules for egg laying hens and broiler chicken.
Illustration of Supreme Court. (Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has put brakes on an order that stopped transportation of poultry in Uttarakhand when the temperature exceeds 25 degree Celsius or falls below 15.
