SC Stays Order That Banned Poultry Transportation in Uttarakhand Above 25°C and Below 15°

: The Supreme Court has put brakes on an order that stopped transportation of poultry in Uttarakhand when the temperature exceeds 25 degree Celsius or falls below 15.It also stayed another directive by the Uttarakhand High Court, which asked the Central government to consider framing exclusive rules for egg laying hens and broiler chicken."In the meantime, there shall be stay of operation and implementation of the impugned judgment," stated a bench headed by Justice Kurian Joseph.The order was issued on an appeal filed by Dev Bhumi Poultry Operators Welfare Society against the judgment of the High Court in August.Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the appellant and cited various difficulties in implementation of the judgment, and also cited how the High Court order would affect the right to livelihood of poultry owners and operators in Uttarakhand.In its judgment, the High Court had issued a slew of directions on a PIL filed by animal rights activist Gauri Maulekhi.It prohibited transportation of poultry beyond a permissible limit and also banned battery cage facilities for chicken and hens."Sufficient space should be allowed for the housing of each egg laying hen to permit the bird to spread its wings, stand up straight, turn around without touching another bird or the side of the cage. The bird must have access to nest box," said another direction.The poultry, the High Court, directed shall not be exposed to the sunlight, rain and direct blast of air during transport and it would not be transported beyond six hours in a stretch.​