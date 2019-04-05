LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
SC Stops Eviction of National Herald Publisher, Sends Notice to Centre

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also issued notice to the Centre's Land and Development Office (L&DO) on the plea of AJL, publisher of the National Herald.

Updated:April 5, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi goes through the pages of National Herald newspaper during the launch of its commemorative edition in Bengaluru on December 6, 2017. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Delhi High Court order asking the Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) to vacate the National Herald House building here.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also issued notice to the Centre's Land and Development Office (L&DO) on the plea of AJL, publisher of the National Herald.

Earlier AJL had moved the apex court against the high court order dismissing its plea to restrain the Centre from taking any "coercive steps" to vacate its premises at Herald House in ITO area in the heart of the national capital.

