Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

SC to Appoint Retired Apex Court Judge to Probe Encounter of 4 Accused in Hyderabad Rape-Murder

The top court was hearing a petition seeking an independent probe into the killings on December 6.

News18.com

Updated:December 11, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
SC to Appoint Retired Apex Court Judge to Probe Encounter of 4 Accused in Hyderabad Rape-Murder
A file photo of the Supreme Court.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it is inclined to appoint a judge to independently inquire the extra-judicial killing of four accused of the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

The top court was hearing a petition seeking an independent probe into the killings on December 6.

It asked the state and others to propose name of a retired SC judge to conduct the encounter inquiry, which will be monitored by the apex court. The next hearing in the matter will take place on Thursday.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A Bobde had agreed to list the petition, which was filed by advocate GS Mani. It claimed that the encounter was done deliberately to turn public attention away from the police's inability to prevent such crimes against women.

Mani has sought a CBI or a special investigation against Cyberbad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, who is a respondent in the petition.

On Tuesday, Sajjanar appeared before the seven-member National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) panel to present a comprehensive report on the police's version of the encounter.

A special NHRC team constituted to probe the case had inspected the encounter spot, the bodies of the four accused and spoken to their families. The team had reportedly also recorded the statements of the deceased rape victim's family.

Citing the rape and murder of the 27-year-old veterinarian and the killing of the accused in police encounter, former Chief Justice of India R M Lodha hon Tuesday said the country is struggling to protect human rights of citizens and such crimes reflect the "deep malice" that has crept in the society.

"Are we heading towards a society of lawlessness," Justice (retd) Lodha said, while lamenting that criminals are not afraid of committing heinous crimes such as rape and murder and "sadder" is the killing of the four accused in the police 'encounter'.

Meanwhile, the bodies of four accused, who were killed in an alleged exchange of fire with police on December 6, were on Tuesday shifted to the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad from the Mahabubnagar district.

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed authorities to preserve their bodies till December 13 and ordered that the bodies can be shifted to Gandhi Hospital if the government hospital at Mahabubnagar does not have the facility to preserve them till that date.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram