SC to Consider Listing of Centre's Review, Petitions Challenging SC/ST Act Amendments Together

The apex court had on Thursday refused to stay the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018 which restored the provision that no anticipatory bail be granted to the accused.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2019, 11:09 AM IST
SC to Consider Listing of Centre's Review, Petitions Challenging SC/ST Act Amendments Together
File image of the Supreme Court building. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it will consider listing the Centre's review and petitions challenging the amendments to the SC/ST Act 2018, together before an appropriate bench.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will consider and do the needful.

Attorney General KK Venugopal said that a bench headed by Justice AK Sikri had on Thursday passed an order, saying it will be appropriate to hear the Centre's review and writ petitions against the AC/ST Act 2018 together.

The apex court had on Thursday refused to stay the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018 which restored the provision that no anticipatory bail be granted to the accused.

Parliament on August 9 last year had passed the bill to overturn the apex court order relating to certain safeguards against arrest under the SC and ST law.

The court was hearing the pleas alleging that the two Houses of Parliament had "arbitrarily" decided to amend the law and restored the previous provisions in such a manner so that an innocent cannot avail the right of anticipatory bail.



