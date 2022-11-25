CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » SC to Consider Plea Seeking Legal Recognition to Same Sex Marriages; Notice Issued to Centre
SC to Consider Plea Seeking Legal Recognition to Same Sex Marriages; Notice Issued to Centre

A Supreme Court Bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud has sought response from the central government in this regard and asked the Centre to file a response within four weeks

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will examine the issue regarding providing legal recognition to same sexy marriages. A notice has been issued in this regard to Centre.

A Supreme Court Bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud has sought response from the central government in this regard and asked the Centre to file a response within four weeks.

The top court has asked Attorney General of India to assist the court.

The decision by the Supreme Court to consider the matter comes after a new petition was has been filed before it by a gay couple from Hyderabad, seeking recognition of same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

The petitioners Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang, have reportedly been a couple for almost 10 years. The two decided to have a wedding-cum-commitment ceremony on the 9th anniversary to celebrate their relationship, a livelaw.in report said. They had a commitment ceremony in December 2021, where their relationship was blessed by their parents, family and friends, the report added.

The petitioners submitted that the Special Marriage Act is Ultra vires the Constitution of India to the extent it discriminates between same sex couples and opposite sex couples denying same-sex couples both legal rights as well the social. recognition and status that flow from marriage.

