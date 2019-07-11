SC to Decide on Early Hearing in Ayodhya Land Dispute Today as Plea Claims Mediation Ineffective

The Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking early hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute on Thursday. The case will be heard by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who heads the bench in the case.

Gopal Singh Visharad had filed an application for the early hearing of the case. Visharad, who is one of the original plaintiffs in the case, said no progress had been made in the mediation ordered by the Supreme Court to settle the issue.

The Supreme Court in March had constituted a three-member committee chaired by former SC judge Fakkir Mohammed Ibrahim Kalifulla, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior Madras High Court advocate Sriram Panchu.

The bench, while agreeing to look into the matter, had asked Visharad to file necessary application to this effect.

On May 10, the court had given a deadline of August 15 to the mediation panel to find a reasonable solution to the dispute.