SC to Examine Plea for CBI Probe Against Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and her MP Son
A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices K M Joseph and Hemant Gupta issued notice to Raje, her parliamentarian son Dushyant Singh and the CBI and sought their response in four weeks.
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea seeking a CBI probe against Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son for allegedly receiving compensation of Rs 1.97 crore by selling a piece of government land to NHAI for widening of a national highway in 2010.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
