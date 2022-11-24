CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » SC to Form Special Benches to Hear Tax Cases, Criminal Appeals, Motor Accident Claims from Next Week: CJI
1-MIN READ

SC to Form Special Benches to Hear Tax Cases, Criminal Appeals, Motor Accident Claims from Next Week: CJI

By: Aishwarya Iyer

LawBeat

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 00:01 IST

New Delhi, India

The CJI-led SC bench said the special bench for tax cases will solely deal with direct and indirect sales tax matters. (Image for representation: Reuters/File)

The CJI-led SC bench said the special bench for tax cases will solely deal with direct and indirect sales tax matters. (Image for representation: Reuters/File)

The SC also issued a circular on November 22 notifying a new system for listing of cases

The Supreme Court will have a special bench to exclusively deal with tax cases from next week, said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. “From next week, on Wednesdays and Fridays, special benches will be constituted to deal with direct and indirect sales tax matters solely,” he said, while addressing a group of lawyers on Tuesday.

The CJI Chandrachud-led bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and JB Pardiwala said a similar special bench will also be formed to hear criminal appeals, land acquisition matters and motor accident claim cases. A circular was issued by the top court, notifying a new system for listing of cases.

According to the circular dated November 22, 10 transfer petitions (after notice) followed by 10 bail matters will be listed at the top of the board before the courts on all five days. Also, seven fresh matters will be listed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday every week.

The SC has further notified the bar that regular hearing matters will be listed on Wednesday and Thursday and no regular hearing matters will be listed on Tuesday. Moreover, applications for condonation of delay in refiling instances will be listed before the court along with the matter, instead of being listed before chamber judge or registrar court, the notice said.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author

Aishwarya Iyer

Aishwarya Iyer, Legal Correspondent at Lawbeat, covers the Supreme Court, and her meticulous understanding of complex judgments and orders leads to im...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 23, 2022, 23:51 IST
last updated:November 24, 2022, 00:01 IST