The Supreme Court is all set to get five new judges, taking its strength to 32 against the sanctioned strength of 34. President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday approved the elevation of five judges to the Apex Court.

Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal; Patna High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, Manipur High Court Chief Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Patna High Court judge, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Allahabad High Court judge, Justice Manoj Misra will take oath on Monday.

The apex court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on December 13 last year recommended five judges for elevation to the apex court.

Here’s all you need to know about the new top court judges:

Justice Pankaj Mithal

In 1985, Justice Pankaj Mithal enrolled in the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh and become a judge of the Allahabad High Court years later. He was elevated to the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. Presently, he is the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

Justice Sanjay Karol

After he got into the bar in 1986, Justice Sanjay Karol started his practice in the high court and supreme court as well. He served as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura and acting Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court before his elevation to the Chief Justice of Patna High Court in November 2019, according to India Today.

Justice PV Sanjay Kumar

Enrolled as a member of the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in August 1988, Justice PV Sanjay Kumar served as a judge at the Andhra Pradesh High Court and Punjab and Haryana High Court. He was elevated to the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court in 2021.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah enrolled with the Bihar State Bar Council in September 1991. In 2011, he become the judge of the Patna High Court. He was transferred to Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2021 and re-transferred to the Patna High Court in June 2022.

Justice Manoj Misra

Enrolled as an advocate on December 12, 1988, Justice Manoj Misra took an oath as a judge in 2011. Before his elevation, he practised in the civil, revenue, criminal and constitutional sides of the Allahabad High Court. Presently, he is the judge of the Allahabad High Court.

