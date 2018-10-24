SC to Hear CBI Director Alok Verma's Plea on October 26

The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to hear on October 26 the plea of CBI Director Alok Verma challenging the Centre's decision to divest him of powers and send him on leave in view of the internal feud between him and Special Director Rakesh Asthana.A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submissions of lawyer Gopal Shankarnarayan, appearing for Verma, that his plea needed urgent hearing.The bench, which also comprised Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, agreed to the submissions and said the petition would be heard on October 26.The CBI chief has also assailed the decision of the government by which Joint Director M Nageshwar Rao has been given charge as head of the probe agency.The Delhi High Court on Tuesday had ordered the CBI to maintain status quo on the criminal proceedings initiated against Asthana, who has challenged the FIR lodged against him on bribery allegations.The feud between Verma and Asthana escalated recently and led to registration of an FIR by CBI against the Special Director in a alleged bribery case.Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar was arrested by CBI in connection with the case.A Delhi court in Tuesday had allowed CBI to quiz Kumar in custody for seven days.Besides Asthana, the arrested DSP had also approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the FIR against him.