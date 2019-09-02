SC to Hear Chidambaram's Plea Against Remand in INX Media Case as CBI Custody Ends Today

New Delhi: The CBI custody of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram is set to end on Monday and he will be produced before the Supreme Court.

The top court will hear his plea challenging challenging the trial court's order to remand him to CBI's custody.

While the CBI succeeded in securing three more days of custodial interrogation of senior Congress leader in the INX Media corruption case, a Delhi court had on Friday taken strong objection to its seeking police custody in part manner and even said the ground for it was "vague".

As per the law, the maximum period of police custody in corruption cases like the one in which Chidambaram is booked is 15 days.

Chidambaram told court that the probe agency didn't produce any documents related to the money trail. "They have been continuously showing me three files. Even today the same files were repeatedly shown to me for more than 2.5 hours," Chidambaram told Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Friday.

The court extended his custody till Monday after his counsel informed the court about an agreement between the accused and the CBI before the SC, by which Chidambaram's counsel had agreed for the extension of his custody till September 2.

Chidambaram was first produced before the court on August 22 and the CBI had sought his five day custody. The court had granted four day custodial interrogation.

The CBI had, in 2017, registered a case alleging financial irregularities, to the tune of Rs 305 crore, in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media in 2007 when Chidambaram was Union Finance Minister.

Following the FIR filed by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate had filed a case of money laundering against him.

