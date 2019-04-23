Take the pledge to vote

SC Notice to Lawyer Who Claimed CJI Framed in Sexual Harassment Case by Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal

Advocate Utsav Bains’ affidavit also claims there is credible information that terrorist Dawood Ibrahim had invested in Jet Airways.

Utkarsh Anand | CNN-News18

Updated:April 23, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
In a special hearing on Saturday, CJI Ranjan Gogoi had dismissed sexual harassment allegations against him as a serious threat to the judiciary’s independence. (File photo/PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed for personal appearance of advocate Utsav Bains on Wednesday to corroborate his contentions that there is a conspiracy to frame CJI Ranjan Gogoi in a sexual harassment case.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra issued a notice to Bains and said he should come to the court with evidence to corroborate his charge that certain corporate individuals, including Naresh Goyal of Jet Airways, and fixer Romesh Sharma could be involved in this conspiracy.

Bains has said that Goyal, through Sharma, had sought to bribe Justice Gogoi for a favourable order on waiving off the loan for his airlines. The lawyer also added that there was credible information that terrorist Dawood Ibrahim had invested in Jet Airways and, thus, the failed attempt to bribe Justice Gogoi was viewed seriously.

According to his affidavit, since the incumbent CJI put an end to the 'cash for judgment' racket, Sharma wanted the CJI to resign and hatched this conspiracy. Bains also said that a person named Ajay had approached him on April 4 and introduced himself as a relative of the former court staff, who has levelled harassment charges against the CJI.

After Bains sought to meet the woman over “several loopholes” in the story, the affidavit claimed that Ajay changed track and offered him a bribe of Rs 50 lakh. Upon refusal, Bains said, the bribe amount was enhanced to Rs 1.5 crore. It was then, the affidavit contended, that Bains decided to go to the root of the alleged conspiracy and dug up the facts about the possible involvement of Goyal and Sharma.

Bains has sought a judicial inquiry into the episode through independent investigators.

In a special hearing on Saturday, the CJI had dismissed all allegations and dubbed the charges as a "very, very serious threat to the independence of the judiciary".
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
