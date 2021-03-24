SC to Hear Mumbai Ex-Top Cop Param Bir Singh's Plea for CBI Probe Against Deshmukh | All You Must Know

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a petition filed by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking a CBI investigation into the corruption allegations he levelled against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh last week. Here’s all you need to know about the controversy:

• In his petition, Singh called for an “unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair investigation” in the various “corrupt malpractices of Anil Deshmukh before the evidences are destroyed”.

• Has also urged the apex court to direct the CBI to look into the alleged wrongdoings in transfers and postings of Maharashtra police officers.

• On Saturday, Singh wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey and accused Deshmukh of extorting money from bars, restaurants and hookah parlours in Mumbai. He claimed that Deshmukh indulged in “malpractices” and had, in the past, asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month through illegal channels.

• Singh, a 1988 batch IPS officer who was recently shunted out from the post of Mumbai CP, had earlier approached the apex court seeking stay of the operation of his transfer order and direction to the Maharashtra government, the Centre and the CBI to immediately take in its custody the CCTV footage from the residence of Deshmukh. In his petition, he also challenged the state government’s March 17 order transferring him to the Home Guard.

• In the letter to CM, Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, also said that he has been “made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers”.

• Singh’s allegations came just a day after Deshmukh had claimed that Singh was transferred so that cases pertaining to Vaze – who was sent to NIA custody on March 15 for his alleged role in placing an explosives-laden vehicle outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani – could get investigated without obstruction.

• On Tuesday, Deshmukh a video, giving a timeline of his activities in February. “I was admitted in hospital from February 4 to 15, in Nagpur. Thereafter, I took a chartered plane to reach Mumbai, following which I was in home quarantine at my official residence. I attended several meetings, programmes through video conferencing, during my hospital time and quarantine time. I left home for the first time on February 28. Assembly was to start from March 1, so I started holding meetings from February 26,” he said.

• Meanwhile, ATS Maharashtra has recovered a luxury car from a factory in Daman that allegedly belongs to Sachin Vaze. The car has been brought to ATS Thane office. Experts will be brought in to examine the car on Tuesday.