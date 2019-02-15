LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

SC to Hear Plea Against 1993 Central Law on Land Acquisition Near Disputed Site at Ayodhya

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan tagged the matter with the main petition in which a constitution bench is dealing with the main title dispute.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday decided to hear a fresh plea challenging the constitutional validity of the 1993 central law by which 67.703-acre land, including the disputed premises of Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, was acquired.

"List the matter before the bench already seized with the issue," the bench also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna said.

| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
