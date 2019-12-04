Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

SC to Hear Next Week Plea of Woman Who Was Stopped from Entering Sabarimala Temple

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves alleged that despite SC verdict, the woman was prevented from entering the shrine and was rather mockingly asked to get an order from the apex court with regard to her entry.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 12:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
SC to Hear Next Week Plea of Woman Who Was Stopped from Entering Sabarimala Temple
File photo of Sabrimala temple. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week the plea of a Kerala woman alleging that she had been prevented from visiting the Sabarimala temple despite the apex court's verdict allowing women of all age groups entry into the shrine.

A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant took note of the submission of senior advocate Colin Gonsalves that the woman had not been allowed to visit the historical shrine.

A five-judge Constitution bench, by a majority of 4:1 in its verdict delivered in September last year, had allowed girls and women of all age groups to visit the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala, saying that discrimination on physiological grounds was violative of fundamental rights like the Right to Equality.

Gonsalves alleged that despite the apex court verdict, the woman was prevented from entering the shrine and was rather mockingly asked to get an order from the apex court with regard to her entry. "We will list the petition next week," the bench said.

Recently a woman activist, Bindu Ammini, and one Fathima have been prevented from entering Sabarimala temple and these incidents have been widely reported in local media.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com