SC to Hear Plea Seeking Formation of Team for Treatment of Kids Affected by Encephalitis in Bihar
The petition will be heard by the Supreme Court next Monday after the petitioner's counsel sought an urgent listing of the matter.
Children suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) being treated at a hospital in Muzaffarpur. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to urgently constitute a team of medical experts for the treatment of the children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, who are suffering from suspected Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), which has claimed more than 100 lives.
A vacation bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant agreed to hear the plea next Monday after the petitioner's counsel sought an urgent listing of the matter.
The plea also sought a direction to the Centre for providing all necessary medical equipment and other supports for the effective treatment of the children suffering from the epidemic disease.
The petition filed by advocate Manohar Pratap claimed that he was deeply pained and saddened by the deaths of more than 126 children, mostly in the age group of one to 10 years, in the past week and the figures were rising day by day.
