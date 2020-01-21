SC to Hear Batch of Pleas Challenging Constitutional Validity of Amended Citizenship Act Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday a batch of pleas seeking to examine the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, which had issued notice to the Centre on December 18 on several ,pleas is likely to hear a batch of 143 petitions, including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Several other petitions have also challenged the constitutional validity of the CAA, including those by RJD leader Manoj Jha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. Other petitioners include Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, All Assam Students Union (AASU), Peace Party, CPI, NGOs 'Rihai Manch' and Citizens Against Hate, advocate ML Sharma, and law students.

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

Some of the petitions filed later have also sought a stay on the operation of the legislation, which came into force on January 10. President Ram Nath Kovind had earlier given assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, on December 12, turning it into an Act.

The apex court had on January 9 refused to entertain a plea seeking that the CAA be declared constitutional, saying the country is going through difficult times and there is so much violence that endeavour should be for peace.

The IUML in its plea said the CAA violates the fundamental right to equality and intends to grant citizenship to a section of illegal immigrants by making an exclusion on the basis of religion. It has sought an interim stay on the operation of CAA and the Foreigner Amendment (Order), 2015, and the Passport (Entry Into Rules), Amendment Rules, 2015.

The petition had alleged that the CAA is against the basic structure of the Constitution and intended to explicitly discriminate against Muslims as the Act extended benefits only Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians.

The plea filed by Ramesh said the Act is a "brazen attack" on the core fundamental rights envisaged under the Constitution and treats "equals as unequal".

Ramesh said the substantial questions of law, including whether religion can be a factor to either acquire or deny citizenship in India, arises for consideration of the court as it is a "patently unconstitutional" amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955.

"The impugned Act creates two classifications, viz, classification on basis of religion and the classification on the basis of geography and both the classifications are completely unreasonable and share no rational nexus to the object of the impugned Act i.e., to provide shelter, safety and citizenship to communities who in their native country are facing persecution on grounds of religion," the plea has said.

