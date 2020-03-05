Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SC to Hear Pleas on CAA After Arguments in Sabarimala Related Matter Are Over

A nine-judge bench is re-examining various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and mosques, and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

PTI

Updated:March 5, 2020, 11:50 AM IST
SC to Hear Pleas on CAA After Arguments in Sabarimala Related Matter Are Over
Supreme Court of India.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear pleas challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act after arguments in the Sabarimala matter are over.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said this after senior advocate Kapil Sibal sought urgent hearing of CAA matters and said that till date, the Centre has not filed a reply in the matter.

Attorney General K K Venugopal told the bench also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant that the Centre would be filing a reply in a few days.

A nine-judge bench is re-examining various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and mosques, and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.



