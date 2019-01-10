English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC to Hear Sajjan Kumar's Appeal Challenging his Conviction in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case on Jan 14
73-year-old Kumar had surrendered before a trial court here on December 31, 2018 to serve the sentence in pursuance of the high court's December 17 judgement awarding him life imprisonment for the "remainder of his natural life".
File Photo of Sajjan Kumar
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on January 14 the appeal filed by former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar challenging the Delhi High Court verdict convicting and sentencing him to life term in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.
73-year-old Kumar had surrendered before a trial court here on December 31, 2018 to serve the sentence in pursuance of the high court's December 17 judgement awarding him life imprisonment for the "remainder of his natural life".
After his conviction in the case, Kumar had resigned from the Congress party.
As per the list of business of the apex court for January 14, his appeal against the high court's verdict is scheduled to be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
The case in which Kumar was convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1-2, 1984 and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.
The anti-sikh riots had broken out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, by her two Sikh bodyguards.
The high court had convicted and sentenced Kumar to spend the remainder of his life in jail for the offences of criminal conspiracy and abetment in commission of crimes of murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of communal harmony and defiling and destruction of a Gurdwara.
It had also upheld the conviction and varying sentences awarded by a trial court to five others -- former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and former MLAs Mahender Yadav and Kishan Khokhar.
In its judgment, the high court had noted that over 2,700 Sikhs were killed in the national capital during the 1984 riots which was indeed a "carnage of unbelievable proportions".
It had said the riots were a "crime against humanity" perpetrated by those who enjoyed "political patronage" and aided by an "indifferent" law enforcement agency.
The high court had set aside the trial court's 2010 verdict which had acquitted Kumar in the case.
73-year-old Kumar had surrendered before a trial court here on December 31, 2018 to serve the sentence in pursuance of the high court's December 17 judgement awarding him life imprisonment for the "remainder of his natural life".
After his conviction in the case, Kumar had resigned from the Congress party.
As per the list of business of the apex court for January 14, his appeal against the high court's verdict is scheduled to be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
The case in which Kumar was convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1-2, 1984 and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.
The anti-sikh riots had broken out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, by her two Sikh bodyguards.
The high court had convicted and sentenced Kumar to spend the remainder of his life in jail for the offences of criminal conspiracy and abetment in commission of crimes of murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of communal harmony and defiling and destruction of a Gurdwara.
It had also upheld the conviction and varying sentences awarded by a trial court to five others -- former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and former MLAs Mahender Yadav and Kishan Khokhar.
In its judgment, the high court had noted that over 2,700 Sikhs were killed in the national capital during the 1984 riots which was indeed a "carnage of unbelievable proportions".
It had said the riots were a "crime against humanity" perpetrated by those who enjoyed "political patronage" and aided by an "indifferent" law enforcement agency.
The high court had set aside the trial court's 2010 verdict which had acquitted Kumar in the case.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Inside Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s 18th Birthday Party, See Photos, Videos
- Following Protests by Congress Activists, The Accidental Prime Minister Screening Stopped in Ludhiana
- Nick Fury Confirms Captain Marvel Can Time Travel, Hints She Might be the Saviour in Avengers Endgame
- Google Responds to Irate Pixel Customer Who Put up Anti-Google Posters Around Delhi
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results