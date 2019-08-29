SC to Take Up Tomorrow Plea of Lawyers on Missing UP Girl Who Alleged Harassment by BJP Leader

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of a petition filed by a group of women lawyers about the case of a missing law student from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur who disappeared following alleged harassment by BJP leader and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand. The court will take up the matter on Friday.

The law student from SS Law College in Shahjahanpur has been missing from her college hostel since last week.

The family members of the missing woman had filed a complaint accusing Chinmayanand, a former Union minister, for their daughter’s disappearance. A case was registered against the leader on Tuesday following orders of the UP Police.

Chinmayanand has claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched against him by four men and the mission woman and that he was innocent. “It is an attempt to malign the image of the Yogi Adityanath government. I am being falsely framed just like Kuldeep Singh Sengar (rape accused Unnao MLA now in jail),” he earlier told News18.

In a video posted on Friday, the woman alleged that Chinmayanand, the director of her college, was threatening to kill her and her family members as she had evidence that could land him in trouble. She sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath. The woman has been untraceable since Saturday, a day after live-streaming the video on Facebook.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) S Chanappa said Chinmayanand has been booked under IPC sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) based on the father’s complaint. “Our team is investigating. The woman’s father has been provided security,” he added.

UP police on Wednesday had claimed the student was spotted at a Delhi hotel, but had left the place before officials reached there. A search is under way to trace her.

On Thursday, Kotwali police station in-charge Pravesh Singh said the woman's hostel room in Shahjahanpur was sealed on Wednesday evening to avoid trespassing and evidence tampering. Her mother had visited the hostel on August 24 after the news the student had been missing spread but she found her room locked.

Her college principal said that though classes began on August 5, she has not attended any since. He said she had begun working at a library after college hours in July 2018.

