SC to Hear Zakia Jafri’s Plea Challenging Modi’s Acquittal in 2002 Gujarat Riots
The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Deepak Gupta said the matter will be heard on November 19 as the bench has not gone through the petition in detail.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on November 19 the petition filed by Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat when he was the chief minister.
Zakia, the wife of Ehsan Jafri, an ex-MP who was killed in one of the worst incidents during the riots, has also challenged the Gujarat High Court's October 5, 2017 order rejecting her plea against the SIT's decision.
The SIT had, on February 8, 2012, filed a closure report and given the clean chit to Modi saying there was no prosecutable evidence against him.
