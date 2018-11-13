GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

SC to Hear Zakia Jafri’s Plea Challenging Modi’s Acquittal in 2002 Gujarat Riots

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Deepak Gupta said the matter will be heard on November 19 as the bench has not gone through the petition in detail.

PTI

Updated:November 13, 2018, 7:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SC to Hear Zakia Jafri’s Plea Challenging Modi’s Acquittal in 2002 Gujarat Riots
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on November 19 the petition filed by Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat when he was the chief minister.

Zakia, the wife of Ehsan Jafri, an ex-MP who was killed in one of the worst incidents during the riots, has also challenged the Gujarat High Court's October 5, 2017 order rejecting her plea against the SIT's decision.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Deepak Gupta also said the matter will be heard on November 19 as the bench has not gone through the petition in detail.

The SIT had, on February 8, 2012, filed a closure report and given the clean chit to Modi saying there was no prosecutable evidence against him.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...