SC to Pronounce Order on P Chidambaram's Plea in Money Laundering Case on September 5

The top court said it will decide on the question whether it should look into the documents placed before it by the Enforcement Directorate in a sealed cover.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 5:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said it will pronounce on September 5 the order on plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna also extended interim protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram till next Thursday.

The former Union minister offered before the bench to remain in the custody of CBI till Monday. The court refused to comment on it after solicitor general Tushar Mehta said that extension of remand can only be done before the CBI court.

The bench also directed the ED to place before it in a sealed cover the material which the probe agency wanted to produce for the court's perusal.

The top court said it will decide on the question whether it should look into the documents placed before it by the ED in a sealed cover.

Chidambaram's plea in the apex court has challenged the August 20 verdict of the Delhi High Court denying him anticipatory bail in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.

