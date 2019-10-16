Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

SC to Pronounce on Oct 23 Its Order on Plea for Recusal of Justice Mishra from Land Acquisition Case

Advocate Shyam Divan and other counsels appearing for various farmer associations said that Justice Mishra should recuse himself from hearing the matter as he was part of the verdict pronounced last year in which he has expressed his mind.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
The PILs have been filed under concern of how allowing specific national intelligence agencies the power to tap private information may create bad precedent. (Image for representation)
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday said it will pronounce its order on October 23 on a plea seeking recusal of Justice Arun Mishra from the 5-judge Constitution bench which is hearing challenge to the validity of provisions related to compensation in the Land Acquisition Act.

The bench, also comprising Indira Banerjee, Vineet Sharan, M R Shah and S Ravindra Bhat, concluded the hearing on the plea made by various farmers associations and private individuals seeking the recusal of Justice Mishra.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan and other counsels appearing for various farmer associations and individuals said that Justice Mishra should recuse himself from hearing the matter as he was part of the verdict pronounced last year in which he has expressed his mind.

They sought his recusal on the ground of judicial propriety saying that the bench is examining the correctness of the verdict which was also authored by him.

Justice Mishra was part of the verdict in February last year which held that land acquisition by a government agency could not be quashed for delay on the part of land owners in accepting compensation within five years due to reasons such as lingering court cases.

In 2014, another verdict had held however that land acquisition can be quashed on account of the delay in accepting the compensation.

On March 6 last year, the apex court had said that a larger bench would test the correctness of the verdicts delivered by these two benches of similar strength on the same issue.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram