English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
SC to Set Up Vacation Bench During Holi Break to Hear Urgent Matters
Till now, the apex court had a vacation bench during the summer break of nearly two months.
Image for representation. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to set up a vacation bench for the seven-day Holi break to hear urgent matters.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it will not be on the day of Holi but during the week.
Till now, the apex court had a vacation bench during the summer break of nearly two months.
The CJI made the statement after a lawyer mentioned a case and sought urgent hearing.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Women T20I World Cup | What Will It Take For Indian Women To Lift The Trophy
- Krul Turn: How Norwich City Keeper Came Back to Haunt Tottenham Hotspur
- Adorable Labrador Pup Greets People at Adoption Centre with Beaming Smile
- WeChat is Censoring Coronavirus Keywords, Because China Doesn’t Like Bad Press?
- Impressed by Vijay and Allu Arjun's Dancing Skills, Hrithik Roshan Asks What Do They Eat