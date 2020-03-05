SC to Set Up Vacation Bench During Holi Break to Hear Urgent Matters

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to set up a vacation bench for the seven-day Holi break to hear urgent matters.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it will not be on the day of Holi but during the week.

Till now, the apex court had a vacation bench during the summer break of nearly two months.

The CJI made the statement after a lawyer mentioned a case and sought urgent hearing.

