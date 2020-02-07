Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » India
1-min read

SC to Shortly Decide on Removing Anti-CAA Protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

The plea filed by Amit Sahni, an advocate, will be heard by a bench of justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and justice KM Joseph a day before Delhi goes to polls.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
SC to Shortly Decide on Removing Anti-CAA Protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh
Elderly women during a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will shortly hear a petition seeking directions to reopen the Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj stretch, which has been shut since December 15 last year due to protests over the new citizenship law.

The plea filed by Amit Sahni, an advocate, will be heard by a bench of justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and justice KM Joseph a day before Delhi goes to polls.

Shaheen Bagh has been at the center of the political narrative for the Delhi elections, especially after incidents of shooting were reported near the epicenter of the protests.

The protesters at Shaheen Bagh, majority of whom are women, have been opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed on December 12 and seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The exclusion of Muslims has triggered widespread outrage and led to protests across the country.

Several sit-ins inspired by the Shaheen Bagh protests also came up in UP’s Lucknow, Prayagraj and other areas.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram