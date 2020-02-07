SC to Shortly Decide on Removing Anti-CAA Protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will shortly hear a petition seeking directions to reopen the Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj stretch, which has been shut since December 15 last year due to protests over the new citizenship law.

The plea filed by Amit Sahni, an advocate, will be heard by a bench of justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and justice KM Joseph a day before Delhi goes to polls.

Shaheen Bagh has been at the center of the political narrative for the Delhi elections, especially after incidents of shooting were reported near the epicenter of the protests.

The protesters at Shaheen Bagh, majority of whom are women, have been opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed on December 12 and seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The exclusion of Muslims has triggered widespread outrage and led to protests across the country.

Several sit-ins inspired by the Shaheen Bagh protests also came up in UP’s Lucknow, Prayagraj and other areas.

