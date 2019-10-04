SC to Wrap Up Ayodhya Case Hearing by Oct 17, Deadline Given for Both Sides to Complete Arguments
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it would wrap up the hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute at Ayodhya by October 17.
A 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, on the conclusion of 37th day of the hearing, fixed the schedule for the final leg of the lengthy arguments. The bench said the Muslim sides to the dispute would complete the arguments on October 14 and thereafter, two days would be granted to the Hindu parties to sum up their rejoinders by October 16, and October 17 would be the last day for wrapping up the hearing.
The bench, also comprising justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, had earlier fixed the deadline of October 18 to conclude the hearing. The judgement in the matter is to be pronounced by November 17 as the CJI will retire on that date.
