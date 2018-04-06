English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Told Ayodhya Case More Important Than Polygamy, Should be Referred to Larger Bench
"The Ayodhya land dispute is far more important than polygamy among Muslims and the whole nation wants an answer," senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan told the bench.
File photo of the Supreme Court.
New Delhi: A fervent plea was made in the Supreme Court to refer to its larger bench the Ayodhya land dispute case, saying the issue was far more important than that of polygamy among Muslims, which has been referred to a Constitution bench.
The plea was made by senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who was appearing for a Muslim party, before a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, which said it will take a decision on referring the case to a larger bench after hearing all parties to the litigation.
"The Ayodhya land dispute is far more important than polygamy among Muslims and the whole nation wants an answer," Dhavan told the bench.
The special bench of the apex court is seized of a total of 14 appeals filed against the high court judgement delivered in four civil suits.
Earlier, the apex court had dashed the hopes of activists like Shyam Benegal and Teesta Setalvad to intervene in the sensitive Babri Masjid-Ram Temple land dispute case, making it clear that only the parties to the original lawsuits would be allowed to put forth their arguments.
A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
