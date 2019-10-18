Take the pledge to vote

SC Transfers Assam NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela to MP Due to 'Threat to Life'

Although the apex court did not disclose the reason for the transfer, sources told News18 that the transfer has been done due to a threat to Hajela’s life.

October 18, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday transferred the Assam coordinator of the National Register of Citizens Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh. Although the apex court did not disclose the reason for the transfer, sources told News18 that the transfer has been done due to a threat to Hajela’s life.

The court has asked the government to notify the transfer within seven days. At the hearing, Attorney General KK Venugopal asked Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi if there was a reason for the transfer, to which the CJI responded: "is there a transfer without a reason?". But he refused to divulge it.

A 1995-batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Hajela was tasked with supervising the gigantic National Register of Citizens updation in Assam. The final NRC list was published on August 31, from which 19 lakh people were excluded.

Hajela, who is from Madhya Pradesh, had submitted a confidential report to the Supreme Court in which he is believed to have sought the transfer away from Assam, that has been cleaved along communal and linguistic lines over the sensitive issue of NRC.

He was also booked twice in the last month for alleged “discrepancies” in the final NRC list published on August 31. An indigenous organisation alleged that “even when people had correct documents NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela intentionally excluded the names of Goriya, Moriya and many indigenous sons of the soil”.

