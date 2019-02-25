English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Transfers Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rape Case to Delhi
Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and the issue had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.
The Supreme Court of India. (News18 Creative)
Loading...
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday directed the CBI to appoint within two days a special public prosecutor in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case.
Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshrestha Delhi posted the matter for hearing on February 27.
The Supreme Court had on February 7 ordered that the shelter home sexual assault case be transferred from Bihar to a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court at Saket district court complex here, which would conclude the trial within six months.
Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur and the issue had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).
Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshrestha Delhi posted the matter for hearing on February 27.
The Supreme Court had on February 7 ordered that the shelter home sexual assault case be transferred from Bihar to a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court at Saket district court complex here, which would conclude the trial within six months.
Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur and the issue had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Recap Season 1: Ned Stark Gives It All and Dies
- Ajay Devgn’s Tweet Trolling Kapil Sharma on Total Dhamaal is Winning the Internet
- Oscars 2019: Alfonso Cuaron Wins Best Director Academy Award for 'Roma'
- Oscars 2019: Rami Malek Wins Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody
- Gully Boy 'MC Sher' Siddhant Chaturvedi: Wanted to Play Lead But Knew Nobody's Going to Launch Me
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results