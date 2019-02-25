LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
SC Transfers Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rape Case to Delhi

Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and the issue had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2019, 2:03 PM IST
The Supreme Court of India. (News18 Creative)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday directed the CBI to appoint within two days a special public prosecutor in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshrestha Delhi posted the matter for hearing on February 27.

The Supreme Court had on February 7 ordered that the shelter home sexual assault case be transferred from Bihar to a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court at Saket district court complex here, which would conclude the trial within six months.

Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur and the issue had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).
