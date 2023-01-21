CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CricketLive#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » India » SC Turns Down Plea Seeking to Enforce 'One Car One Person' Norm
1-MIN READ

SC Turns Down Plea Seeking to Enforce 'One Car One Person' Norm

PTI

Last Updated: January 21, 2023, 15:05 IST

New Delhi, India

The plea also sought to allow only one personal car per person or allow someone to own a second car only after imposing an environmental cess. (File Photo)

The plea also sought to allow only one personal car per person or allow someone to own a second car only after imposing an environmental cess. (File Photo)

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said the issues raised in the plea pertain to the policy domain.

The Supreme Court has junked a plea seeking to enforce the “one car one person" norm, besides demanding the imposition of environmental tax on the second vehicle of an owner.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said the issues raised in the plea pertain to the policy domain.

“The issues which are raised in the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India in the present case pertain to the policy domain. Hence, we are not inclined to entertain the petition.

“The petitioners are at liberty to pursue their grievances before the authorities in accordance with law," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by NGO Tsunami on Roads, seeking directions to initiate an effective national programme against air pollution in order to get special attention, priority and better coordination among the states and the Centre, with a better utilisation of the budget.

The plea also sought to allow only one personal car per person or allow someone to own a second car only after imposing an environmental cess.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:January 21, 2023, 15:05 IST
last updated:January 21, 2023, 15:05 IST
Read More