SC Upholds Life Term to RJD Leader Shahabuddin in 2004 Double Murder Case
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph dismissed at the threshold, the four appeals filed by the convicts against the Patna High Court judgement.
A file image of former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and sentence of former MP and RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin and three others in a 2004 double murder case in which two brothers were killed for not paying extortion money.
"We find no ground to interfere. The Special Leave Petitions are dismissed," the bench said adding that the case was of grievous nature in which a person, who had witnessed the killing of his brother, was also shot dead.
Satish and Girish Roshan were murdered in August 2004 in Siwan for refusing to pay extortion money.
A third brother, Rajiv Roshan, who was an eyewitness to the incident in which Shahabuddin's men allegedly threw acid to kill the two brothers, was shot dead on June 6, 2014.
Roshan was killed when he was going to depose against Shahabuddin in the trial court despite threats from the don and his henchmen.
On December 9, 2015, a special judge had convicted Shahabuddin and his associates for the murders and sentenced them to life imprisonment.
On August 30 last year, the high court had upheld their conviction and sentence.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
