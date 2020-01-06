SC Upholds Validity of West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission Act
It upheld the constitutional validity of the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission Act, 2008 which mandated that the appointment of teachers in madrassas was to be decided by a commission.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission Act, 2008, clearing the way for appointment of teachers in madrassas in the state.
The top court also upheld the appointment of teachers made by commission constituted under the Act.
A bench of justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit set aside a Calcutta High Court verdict which had held the legislation as unconstitutional and said that appointments made by the madrassa management committees till now will also remain valid in the larger interest.
