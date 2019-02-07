LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
SC Verdict on Powers of Delhi Government Likely Next Week

The bench headed by Justice A.K. Sikri said the judgement is expected anytime next week after senior counsel Indira Jaising mentioned the matter saying that the judgement was reserved on November 1, 2018.

IANS

Updated:February 7, 2019, 2:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging a Delhi High Court order that the Lt. Governor is the administrator of the national capital.

The petitioners, including the Delhi government, had also challenged a number of circulars issued by the Central government empowering the Lt. Governor to take decisions in certain areas overriding the elected state government including the transfer and postings of officials.

