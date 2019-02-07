English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Verdict on Powers of Delhi Government Likely Next Week
The bench headed by Justice A.K. Sikri said the judgement is expected anytime next week after senior counsel Indira Jaising mentioned the matter saying that the judgement was reserved on November 1, 2018.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging a Delhi High Court order that the Lt. Governor is the administrator of the national capital.
The petitioners, including the Delhi government, had also challenged a number of circulars issued by the Central government empowering the Lt. Governor to take decisions in certain areas overriding the elected state government including the transfer and postings of officials.
The bench headed by Justice A.K. Sikri said the judgement is expected anytime next week after senior counsel Indira Jaising mentioned the matter saying that the judgement was reserved on November 1, 2018.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The petitioners, including the Delhi government, had also challenged a number of circulars issued by the Central government empowering the Lt. Governor to take decisions in certain areas overriding the elected state government including the transfer and postings of officials.
The bench headed by Justice A.K. Sikri said the judgement is expected anytime next week after senior counsel Indira Jaising mentioned the matter saying that the judgement was reserved on November 1, 2018.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Mexico Governor Literally Crashes Through Walls in Response to Trump's Border Plans
- 'Not a Single Person Got Up to Go to Pee,' Say Russo Brothers After Avengers Endgame Test Screening
- Rajkummar Rao Wants to Romance This Actor on Screen in a Gay Love Story
- Messi Unable to Inspire Barca Winner as Madrid Hold on for Draw
- Skype Gets AI Background Blur Feature For Video Calls; No Need to Tidy up Your Room Now
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results