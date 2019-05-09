English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Wants to Interact With Wife of IPS Officer Who Had Accused Mamata Banerjee of Abetting His Suicide
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked petitioner Sreyashi Dutt, who has sought to withdraw her plea seeking investigation in the matter, to appear before the apex court on any day in July as per her convenience.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said it would like to interact with the wife of Gaurav Chandra Dutt, IPS officer who had allegedly committed suicide in February blaming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for his death, to know the reason for withdrawal of her plea seeking probe.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked petitioner Sreyashi Dutt, who has sought to withdraw her plea seeking investigation in the matter, to appear before the apex court on any day in July as per her convenience.
"Before granting liberty to the petitioner to withdraw this writ petition, this court would like to interact with the petitioner to know the reason for such withdrawal. The petitioner to appear before this court on any day in the month of July 2019 as may be convenient to her," said the bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.
"The said date be intimated to the Secretary-General by the council, whereafter the matter will be posted before the bench on such date," the bench said.
On March 15, the top court had said it was not passing any order on the request for withdrawal of the plea and had directed the matter to be listed after two weeks.
The retired 1986-batch IPS officer had blamed West Bengal Chief Minister for his death, a charge dismissed by the state's ruling Trinamool Congress as "baseless".
In a six-page letter to the chief minister, Dutt, who retired earlier this year, had accused her of abetting his suicide by keeping him "compulsory waiting" for posting.
The officer was suspended for nine months in 2010 for "conduct unbecoming of an officer" after a constable's wife accused him of torturing her husband.
He had also faced disciplinary action in 2012 over alleged financial irregularities.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked petitioner Sreyashi Dutt, who has sought to withdraw her plea seeking investigation in the matter, to appear before the apex court on any day in July as per her convenience.
"Before granting liberty to the petitioner to withdraw this writ petition, this court would like to interact with the petitioner to know the reason for such withdrawal. The petitioner to appear before this court on any day in the month of July 2019 as may be convenient to her," said the bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.
"The said date be intimated to the Secretary-General by the council, whereafter the matter will be posted before the bench on such date," the bench said.
On March 15, the top court had said it was not passing any order on the request for withdrawal of the plea and had directed the matter to be listed after two weeks.
The retired 1986-batch IPS officer had blamed West Bengal Chief Minister for his death, a charge dismissed by the state's ruling Trinamool Congress as "baseless".
In a six-page letter to the chief minister, Dutt, who retired earlier this year, had accused her of abetting his suicide by keeping him "compulsory waiting" for posting.
The officer was suspended for nine months in 2010 for "conduct unbecoming of an officer" after a constable's wife accused him of torturing her husband.
He had also faced disciplinary action in 2012 over alleged financial irregularities.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 New Pics Reveal a Tense Battle in Sight
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Slept Better After Watching Smith Bat in Practice Match: Langer
- Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Reveals Who Left the Starbucks Cup at Winterfell
- The Mountain Issues a Hilarious Apology to Missandei For Beheading Her on 'Game of Thrones'
- IPL 2019 | Five Bowlers Who Troubled Batsmen with Express Pace
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results