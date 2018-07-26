English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SC Wonders Why There's a Sudden Rise in Rape Cases Involving Church Priests
A bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan had two separate cases, involving church priests from Kerala, listed before it on Thursday.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday wondered over the sudden spurt in number of rape cases involving church priests.
