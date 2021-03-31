Officials in Telangana Village Show MS Dhoni, Andre Russell as 'Labourers' in Project to Loot Money

There are many instances of government officials and contractors looting the money sanctioned under various government schemes. But in one such recent sensational case reported from Telangana, the names of famous cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Andre Russell have been used to plunder the money sanctioned for a rural road construction.

MS Dhoni and Andre Russell have been shown as workers engaged in a rural road construction project. As part of the scam, they have been made to receive wages for the number of working days, using their ‘thumb impression’.

The incident was reported from Vadalam village in Pedakodapgal zone of Kamareddy district. The village contractor connived with revenue department officials and showed MS Dhoni and Andre Russell as contract workers engaged in road construction projects to loot the money. In the documents, it has also been shown that the famous cricketers have withdrawn money by using their thumb impression.

A rural road construction project was approved for the Vadalam village at a budget of Rs seven lakhs. But on the records, total expenditure for the project has been shown as Rs 21 lakhs. The contractor, along with some revenue officials, created false documents to escalate the budget and loot the rest of the amount.

To withdraw the excess amount shown on record they had to produce a list of fake workers and show wage payments to them. The names of MS Dhoni and Andre Russell were also added to this fake list of labourers.

This matter came to light while a team of government officials had gone to the village to inspect the documents of the project. The names of MS Dhoni and Andre Russell in the list of workers created suspicion and further investigation revealed the corrupt practice.