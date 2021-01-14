Scanning Laptop, Hard Disk of Expelled UP BJP Leader Held for Sexual Abuse of Children: Police

Police are looking into the laptop, DVD and hard disc recovered from an expelled BJP office-bearer who was arrested on charges of sexually exploiting two children, an official said on Thursday.

Police said they have recovered several video clips in which Ram Bihari Rathore, who was removed from the post of the Konch BJP vice-president after his arrest on Wednesday, is allegedly seen sexually exploiting children.

Some 15 to 20 videos have so far been found from the seized laptop, DVD and hard disc, in which the accused is seen exploiting young children, Konch SHO Imran Khan said on Thursday. The SHO said Rathore used to lure young children by giving them money and made their obscene videos to blackmail them. He used to threaten and exploit them sexually, the SHO said, adding that teams of the cybercrime cell are looking into the matter in detail.

To a question, Khan said it would be premature to link this case with the Irrigation Department junior engineer, who was arrested in November last year for alleged sexual exploitation of children and selling their videos and photographs of nefarious acts on dark net to paedophiles across the globe.

The arrested junior engineer, a resident of Chitrakoot district, is alleged to have victimised about 50 children in the age group of 5-16 years in the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda and Hamirpur. According to police, they had seized a laptop, hard disk, sex toys, eight mobile phones, Rs 8 lakh in cash and other digital evidence carrying huge amount of child sexual abuse material from the engineer.