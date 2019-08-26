Scared of Vector-borne Diseases? Here are Ways to Prevent Mosquito Bites This Rainy Season

Monsoon makes it difficult for people to stay away from diseases. From catching fever and cold, to suffering from mosquito-borne diseases, the monsoon brings with it a lot of health complications. There are a lot of monsoon diseases that are caused by different breeds of mosquitoes, for example, malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Zika among others.

The most effective way to avoid getting sick is to prevent getting mosquito bites when at home and during travel. Mosquito bites can be more than just annoying and itchy, as they have the potential to spread viruses that make you sick, or worse, cause death.

One should also note that mosquitoes usually search for warm places and most of the mosquitoes hibernate in enclosed spaces, like garages, sheds, and under (or inside) homes to survive cold temperatures.

If you want to avoid mosquito bites, here are a few tips for you:

1. Try to wear light-colour clothes. This is because mosquitos try to find dark colours. In addition, dark clothing also traps heat, attracting mosquitoes for the warmth. If you want to avoid mosquitos’ bites, wear light-coloured clothes while stepping out.

2. Using mosquito repellents such as DEET can prove useful. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has confirmed that DEET can work wonders without causing a health risk if used properly.

3. Picaridin, also known as KBR 3023 or icaridin, is a chemical which is related to the black pepper plant. The Zika Foundation has said that it works for 6-8 hours and can be used even on babies who are 2 months or older.

4. A natural ingredient, the oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE or PMD-para-menthane-3, 8-diol) is another remedy. It is usually marketed as Repel, BugShield, and Cutter.

5. You can also buy spray-on pesticides, which are made to be used on clothing, tents, nets, and shoes. However, these shouldn’t be used on the skin.

6. The best way to prevent mosquito bites is by covering yourself up properly while stepping outside. Wear long pants, long sleeves, socks, and shoes and keep mosquitoes at bay.

7. One should also try to keep their surroundings clean in order to keep the place away from the reach of mosquitoes, as they do not breed in clean and tidy spaces.

8. Do not let stagnant water to collect anywhere, be it in small ponds, or in vessels, coolers. Stagnant water provides a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.