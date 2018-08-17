English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Scarlett Johansson Tops Forbes Highest Paid Actresses List
Take a look at the highest paid actresses list released by Forbes. Scarlett Johansson topped the list with earnings of whopping $40 million.
Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson broke all records and topped the list with earnings of $40 million. (Image: Reuters)
[caption id="attachment_1848389" align="alignnone" width="875"] Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson broke all records and topped the list with earnings of $40 million. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1848403" align="alignnone" width="875"] Angelina Jolie secured the second spot with earnings of $28 million. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1848387" align="alignnone" width="875"] Followed by popular sitcom Friends, actress Jennifer Aniston grabbed the third slot with $19.5 million earnings. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1848393" align="alignnone" width="875"] Jennifer Lawrence - $18 million. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1848399" align="alignnone" width="875"] Reese Witherspoon - $16.5 million. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1848395" align="alignnone" width="875"] Mila Kunis - $16 million. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1848401" align="alignnone" width="875"] Julia Roberts - $13 million. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1848385" align="alignnone" width="875"] Cate Blanchett - $12.5 million. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1848397" align="alignnone" width="875"] Melissa McCarthy - $12 million. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1848405" align="alignnone" width="875"] Gal Gadot rounded off the top ten list of Highest paid actresses list with $10 million. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
Edited by: NP Jayaraman
