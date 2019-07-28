Take the pledge to vote

Scattered Light Rains, Muggy Weather for 2-3 Days in Delhi, Predicts IMD

Delhi has recorded 193 mm rains from July 1 to July 27, which is around 1 per cent more than the 30-year average of 190.4 mm. The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky on Monday with probability of very light rain.

PTI

Updated:July 28, 2019, 9:20 PM IST
Representative Image.
New Delhi: Temperature and humidity levels in the national capital are likely to increase with only scattered spells of light rains predicted over the next two to three days in the city, the weather department said on Sunday.

The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 34.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, it said.

The humidity oscillated between 97 per cent and 67 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky on Monday with probability of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorm.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 36 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively," he added.

The monsoon trough has shifted to Rajasthan. It will again move towards the Delhi-NCR region on July 31, bringing more rains, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said.

Moist conditions may lead to localised showers in Delhi on Sunday and Monday and temperatures are likely to increase in the absence of widespread rains, he said.

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 3.2 mm rain overnight.

Delhi has recorded 193 mm rains from July 1 to July 27, which is around 1 per cent more than the 30-year average of 190.4 mm, officials said.

Overall, it has received 204.2 mm precipitation against the long-term average of 255.9 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, a deficiency of around 20 per cent, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded 50.2 mm rainfall, the heaviest in the monsoon season this year, on July 22.

The weather station at Palam gauged 61 mm precipitation on July 18.

