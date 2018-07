SCCL Telangana Recruitment 2018: 30 GDMO Posts, Apply Before August 4

SCCL Telangana Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 30 vacancies for the post of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) has begun on the official website of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited, Telangana - scclmines.com.Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 4th August 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:How to apply for SCCL Recruitment 2018 for General Duty Medical Officer Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://scclmines.com Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Notification’ on the left sideStep 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Recruitment notification No.01/2018’Step 5 – Register yourself firstStep 6 – Fill the details and click on submitStep 7 – Application number will generateStep 8 – Login with required credentialsStep 9 – Fill the form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link for Registration - https://scclmines.com/GDMO012018/olApplication.aspx Direct link for Login - https://scclmines.com/GDMO012018/applNotiReprint.aspx Application Fee:Unreserved Category – Rs.200SC/ ST Category – NILSCCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:General Duty Medical Officer Posts: 30Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must be an MBBS with minimum of 3 years experience.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Official Advertisement:Age Limit:The age of the applicants should not be more than 45 years as on 1st March 2018. Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.