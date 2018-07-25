GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

SCCL Telangana Recruitment 2018: 30 GDMO Posts, Apply Before August 4

SCCL Telangana Recruitment 2018 aims to fill 30 vacancies for the post of General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO) on the official website of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited, Telangana - scclmines.com.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 25, 2018, 7:54 PM IST
SCCL Telangana Recruitment 2018: 30 GDMO Posts, Apply Before August 4
Representational Image. (Photo courtesy: PTI)
SCCL Telangana Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 30 vacancies for the post of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) has begun on the official website of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited, Telangana - scclmines.com.

Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 4th August 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for SCCL Recruitment 2018 for General Duty Medical Officer Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://scclmines.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Notification’ on the left side
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Recruitment notification No.01/2018’
Step 5 – Register yourself first
Step 6 – Fill the details and click on submit
Step 7 – Application number will generate
Step 8 – Login with required credentials
Step 9 – Fill the form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://scclmines.com/GDMO012018/olApplication.aspx
Direct link for Login - https://scclmines.com/GDMO012018/applNotiReprint.aspx

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.200
SC/ ST Category – NIL

SCCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
General Duty Medical Officer Posts: 30

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be an MBBS with minimum of 3 years experience.

Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:

Official Advertisement:
https://scclmines.com/GDMO012018/Docs/Notification.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 45 years as on 1st March 2018. Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.

