SCCLCIL Announces Recruitment for Over 88,000 Vacancies

New Delhi: South Central Coalfields Limited (SCCLCIL) has announced recruitment for 88,585 vacancies. The SCCLCIL’s application window will conclude on November 24, 2019. SCCLCIL has vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer, MTS Surveyor, Accounts Clerk, Accountant, Junior Clerk, Computer Operator, Stenographer, Secretarial Assistant, etc. An online and written exam will be conducted for the selection process.

The eligibility criteria varies according to the posts, while the minimum age should be 18 years and maximum 33 years for the applicants of General/OBC category. The maximum age for SC/ST candidates is 35 years as on July 25, 2019 for both the cases.

The application fee for candidates of SC/ ST/ Ex- serviceman/ Female/ Minorities/ Economically backward class category is Rs. 180, which will be refunded after the candidates appear in the online selection exam. For other categories, the fee is Rs. 350 of which Rs. 250 will be refunded after the online exam.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.