SCD Govt College Admission 2019 Tentative Merit List Expected Shortly at scdgovtcollege.ac.in

The Satish Chander Dhawan Government College in Ludhiana will shortly release the merit list at its official website scdgovtcollege.ac.in

Trending Desk

Updated:June 29, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
SCD Govt College Admission 2019 Tentative Merit List Expected Shortly at scdgovtcollege.ac.in
Representative image (PTI)
SCD Govt College Admission 2019 | The Online registration for seeking admission at Satish Chander Dhawan Government College, Ludhiana closed on June 28 (Friday). Although registered candidates can review their SCD College application form and update marks online till July 2. Apart from registration, application form modification can be done on the college's official website scdgovtcollege.ac.in. A tentative SCD 2019 merit list was scheduled to be published today (June 29, Saturday) at 9 am. However, till now the it has not been declared. Once, the merit list is declared, objections in it can be resolved by 11.00 am of July 4. The final SCD College merit list 2019 will be published on July 5 at 1.00 pm

As per the information available on the SCD Government College’s homepage, the counseling process will be held at the campus. In the meanwhile, eligible candidates are required to update their merit list status in their SCD College Application Form 2019.

According to the Tribune media report, the SCD College has received 2,295 applications for BA courses for 480 seats. Whereas, BA (evening) course with 140 seat capacity has received 1,006 application forms. For BCom and BSc, , approximately 1,545 and 756 applications were received.

In the admission process for BBA and BCA (each with 40 seats), 824 and 665 registrations were recorded respectively.

However, it has to be noted that the SCD Government College has started accepting applications for several post graduate courses.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

