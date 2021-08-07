SCERT Adopts Delhi Government’s ‘Deshbhakti’ Curriculum

The framework of the ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ has been adopted by the governing council of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi. The framework was adopted in a SCERT meeting on Friday which was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia. SCERT director Rajanish Kumar Singh presented the framework of the curriculum in the meeting.

The framework has been recommended by the curriculum committee chaired by Dr Renu Bhatia, Principal, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Moti Bagh and Sharda Kumari, former Principal, DIET (District Institute of Education and Training), R K Puram.

The Deshbhakti curriculum was announced by Sisodia while presenting the 2021 Delhi Budget in the Assembly. The curriculum aims to instill the “spirit of patriotism and nationhood” in students of Delhi government schools. It also aimed to transform students into responsible citizens so that they can contribute to nation-building activities.

The Delhi government had earlier said that the curriculum has been prepared following consultations with students, teachers, parents, educators and civil society organizations.

Delhi Education Minister Sisodia commented on the vision of the Deshbhakti curriculum. He said that in present times, it has become imperative that we bridge the gap between values and actions, and ensure that constitutional ideals of equality, fraternity and justice are practiced by children in their everyday lives.

Curriculum committee chairman Dr Renu Bhatia said it has been prepared taking inspiration from National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. She said the curriculum will infuse a deep sense of respect among students towards the fundamental duties and Constitutional values. She said that it will help students to learn about their roles and responsibilities in the country as highlighted in the NEP.

With three primary goals — Love and pride for the nation, awareness of one’s responsibilities and duties, and commitment to make sacrifices for the country – the Deshbhakti curriculum will be implemented in all government schools in the national capital from the current academic session.

