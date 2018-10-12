SCERT DIETs Delhi Recruitment 2018: 50 Guest Faculty Posts for 2018-19 Session

SCERT DIETs Delhi Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 50 vacancies for the post of Lecturers as Guest Faculty has begun on the official website of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi – edudel.nic.in.SCERT aims to appoint the selected candidates in SCERT and its 9 DIETs for the academic session 2018-2019, ending 31st March 2019. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications now:How to apply for SCERT DIETs Delhi Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://edudel.nic.inStep 2 – Click on ‘RR/Recruitment’ tab from the top navibarStep 3 – Click on the notification that reads, Engagement of Guest Faculty in Various Disciplines in SCERT / DIETs in DelhiStep 4 – Click on Online Application Form for Engagement of Guest Faculty on Contract Basis for the Year 2018-19Step 5 – Fill the online application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://edudel.nic.in/welcome_folder/scert_lect_2018.htmSCERT DIETs Delhi Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:SCERT – 12DIET – 38Age-Limit:The applicant must fall under the upper age-limit of 35 years. Age relaxation rules are applicable as stated in the official advertisement given below:Academic Qualification:The Academic Qualification varies for the different Subject posts. Candidates must go through the advertisement above to ascertain their eligibility before applying.Remuneration:The selected candidates will be paid Rs.2000 per day with a ceiling of Rs.44000/- in a given month.Selection Process:Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their online applications and called for Document Verification. The shortlisted candidates details will be released shortly by SCERT on its website.