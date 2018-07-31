GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SCERT Odisha 2018: Examination Schedule Released at samsodisha.gov.in, Check Now!

The entrance examinations for various courses like B.ED-Arts, B.ED-Science, D.EL.ED - (Odia), D.EL.ED - (Telugu), D.EL.ED - (Urdu), D.EL.ED - (Olchiki), B.H.Ed, B.P.ED, M.ED and M. Phil for the academic year 2018-19 are scheduled to be organized from 7th to 14th August 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 31, 2018, 4:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SCERT Odisha 2018: Examination Schedule Released at samsodisha.gov.in, Check Now!
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
SCERT Odisha 2018 Examination schedule for various teacher education courses has been released by the Directorate of Teacher Education and State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Odisha on its official website - samsodisha.gov.in.

The entrance examinations for various courses like B.ED-Arts, B.ED-Science, D.EL.ED - (Odia), D.EL.ED - (Telugu), D.EL.ED - (Urdu), D.EL.ED - (Olchiki), B.H.Ed, B.P.ED, M.ED and M. Phil for the academic year 2018-19 are scheduled to be organized from 7th to 14th August 2018.

Candidates aspiring admissions to the above mentioned courses must visit the official website to read the detailed notification about the exam dates in below mentioned url:

http://scert.samsodisha.gov.in/DocumentDownload.ashx?clsid=1&id=BED_Document_28-Jul-2018_05_46.pdf

Candidates need to bring an identity proof at the exam centre. If the photo uploaded to the website is different than the ID proof, one passport-size photo is to be handed over at the examination centre. ‘The candidates are required to produce the identity proof along with the Admit Card before the Invigilator in the Examination Hall/ Lab’ read a note on the official notification.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...