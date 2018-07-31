English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SCERT Odisha 2018: Examination Schedule Released at samsodisha.gov.in, Check Now!
The entrance examinations for various courses like B.ED-Arts, B.ED-Science, D.EL.ED - (Odia), D.EL.ED - (Telugu), D.EL.ED - (Urdu), D.EL.ED - (Olchiki), B.H.Ed, B.P.ED, M.ED and M. Phil for the academic year 2018-19 are scheduled to be organized from 7th to 14th August 2018.
SCERT Odisha 2018 Examination schedule for various teacher education courses has been released by the Directorate of Teacher Education and State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Odisha on its official website - samsodisha.gov.in.
Candidates aspiring admissions to the above mentioned courses must visit the official website to read the detailed notification about the exam dates in below mentioned url:
http://scert.samsodisha.gov.in/DocumentDownload.ashx?clsid=1&id=BED_Document_28-Jul-2018_05_46.pdf
Candidates need to bring an identity proof at the exam centre. If the photo uploaded to the website is different than the ID proof, one passport-size photo is to be handed over at the examination centre. ‘The candidates are required to produce the identity proof along with the Admit Card before the Invigilator in the Examination Hall/ Lab’ read a note on the official notification.
