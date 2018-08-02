GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

SCERT Odisha Recruitment 2018 Admit Card Released at samsodisha.gov.in, Download Now!

SCERT Odisha Recruitment 2018 Admit Cards have been released by the State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT), Odisha. Check website — samsodisha.gov.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 2, 2018, 4:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SCERT Odisha Recruitment 2018 Admit Card Released at samsodisha.gov.in, Download Now!
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
SCERT Odisha Recruitment 2018 Admit Cards have been released by the State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT), Odisha on its official website - samsodisha.gov.in.

The examination for the recruitment for various teacher posts is scheduled to take place from 7th August to 14th August 2018 this month and candidates must download the admit card on or before 7th August 2018.

Candidates who had applied for the SCERT Odisha Recruitment 2018 must visit the official website and download their Admit Card by following the instructions given below:

How to download SCERT Odisha recruitment 2018 Admit Card?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://samsodisha.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Teacher Education & SCERT’ under ‘School & Mass Education’ on the home page

Step 3 – Click on link ‘Existing Student Login’

Step 4 - Click on ‘Admit Card’

Step 5 – Enter details like Registration number and password

Step 6 – Admit card will display

Step 7 – Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - http://scert.samsodisha.gov.in/ManageStudent/UserRegistration.aspx

Around 2 lakh candidates have applied for the SCERT Odisha Recruitment 2018 for teacher’s posts in various education courses such as D.El.Ed, B.Ed, B.P.Ed, B.H.Ed, M.Ed, and M.Phil (Education) in 84 Institution across Odisha state.

The website is currently slow to respond thereby candidates are advised to be patient and try to download admit card after a short while.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...