English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SCERT Odisha Recruitment 2018 Admit Card Released at samsodisha.gov.in, Download Now!
SCERT Odisha Recruitment 2018 Admit Cards have been released by the State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT), Odisha. Check website — samsodisha.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
SCERT Odisha Recruitment 2018 Admit Cards have been released by the State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT), Odisha on its official website - samsodisha.gov.in.
The examination for the recruitment for various teacher posts is scheduled to take place from 7th August to 14th August 2018 this month and candidates must download the admit card on or before 7th August 2018.
Candidates who had applied for the SCERT Odisha Recruitment 2018 must visit the official website and download their Admit Card by following the instructions given below:
How to download SCERT Odisha recruitment 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://samsodisha.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Teacher Education & SCERT’ under ‘School & Mass Education’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Existing Student Login’
Step 4 - Click on ‘Admit Card’
Step 5 – Enter details like Registration number and password
Step 6 – Admit card will display
Step 7 – Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://scert.samsodisha.gov.in/ManageStudent/UserRegistration.aspx
Around 2 lakh candidates have applied for the SCERT Odisha Recruitment 2018 for teacher’s posts in various education courses such as D.El.Ed, B.Ed, B.P.Ed, B.H.Ed, M.Ed, and M.Phil (Education) in 84 Institution across Odisha state.
The website is currently slow to respond thereby candidates are advised to be patient and try to download admit card after a short while.
Also Watch
The examination for the recruitment for various teacher posts is scheduled to take place from 7th August to 14th August 2018 this month and candidates must download the admit card on or before 7th August 2018.
Candidates who had applied for the SCERT Odisha Recruitment 2018 must visit the official website and download their Admit Card by following the instructions given below:
How to download SCERT Odisha recruitment 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://samsodisha.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Teacher Education & SCERT’ under ‘School & Mass Education’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Existing Student Login’
Step 4 - Click on ‘Admit Card’
Step 5 – Enter details like Registration number and password
Step 6 – Admit card will display
Step 7 – Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://scert.samsodisha.gov.in/ManageStudent/UserRegistration.aspx
Around 2 lakh candidates have applied for the SCERT Odisha Recruitment 2018 for teacher’s posts in various education courses such as D.El.Ed, B.Ed, B.P.Ed, B.H.Ed, M.Ed, and M.Phil (Education) in 84 Institution across Odisha state.
The website is currently slow to respond thereby candidates are advised to be patient and try to download admit card after a short while.
Also Watch
-
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Bikes of 2018 Under Rs 3 Lakh in India - BMW G 310 R, Ninja 300 and More
- Baahubali Gets Two Season Prequel Series to Be Produced by Netflix
- Sony PlayStation 4 Crosses 80 Million Milestone, Nintendo Switch Close to 20 Million
- Ranbir Kapoor Joins Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for a Fun Meal in Birmingham; See Photo
- Impressed By a Cobbler's Marketing Skills, Anand Mahindra Helps the 'Shoe Doctor' With a New Kiosk
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...