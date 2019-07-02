SCERT Odisha Result 2019: B.Ed, M.Ed, D.El.Ed Results Declared at scert.samsodisha.gov.in.

SCERT Odisha Result 2019 Declared | The State Council of Educational Research and Training located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha has declared the provisional SCERT Odisha Result 2019 for teacher training entrance examination. The Odisha Council of Educational Research and Training has published the SCERT 2019 result for undergraduate, postgraduate teaching courses on its official website scert.samsodisha.gov.in.

The SCERT Odisha BEd 2019 result, SCERT Odisha MEd 2019 result, SCERT Odisha D.El.Ed 2019 result can be accessed in online mode only. The Odisha-level teaching entrance examination was conducted from June 2 to June 12. The exam was held for granting admission in Bachelor of Education (BEd), Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) and Master of Education (MEd) courses offered by all participating institutes.

SCERT 2019 Odisha Result: Steps to check SCERT Odisha BEd , MEd, D.El.Ed Score

View your BEd, MEd, D.El.Ed SCERT Odisha 2019 scorecards by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1- Visit the official website of Odisha Council of Educational Research and Training: scert.samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2- Here you will get a tab reading ‘view provisional SCERT Odisha Result 2019’, click on it

Step 3- On the Odisha Result 2019 for teacher courses window, enter your application number and hit submit button

Step 4- The SCERT Odisha BEd 2019 result, SCERT Odisha MEd 2019 result, SCERT Odisha D.El.Ed 2019 result will appear on the screen

Step 5- Download the soft copy of scorecard and take a printout of SCERT Odisha Result 2019